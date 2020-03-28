United Center to host PPE drive Sunday

CHICAGO — The United Center is hosting a PPE drive for medical professionals on Sunday.

The drive will take place in Lot F, near Damen and Madison, from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Donations of eye protection and goggles, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, sterile and non-sterile gloves, disposable gowns and biohazard bags can be dropped off in unopened boxes.

Donations will be given to Project C.U.R.E. for distribution among local healthcare providers across the state of Illinois.

Nearly 3,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois, with 47 deaths.

In collaboration with @ProjectCure, @ChicagoBulls and @NHLBlackhawks, we're hosting a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive on Sunday, March 29 from 12PM to 4PM



For full details, visit: https://t.co/zqaVAtWV17 pic.twitter.com/4JIapT0Sgq — United Center (@UnitedCenter) March 27, 2020