United Center to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site: report

CHICAGO — As more vaccine becomes available, the United Center is said to be the next vaccination site in the city.

The official announcement is expected Friday, but the Chicago Tribune reports it could start vaccinations by next month.

The Tribune reports the site would be set up on the West Side of the stadium’s parking lot. It would allow for thousands of people a day to be vaccinated, but of course, it all depends on how much vaccine is available.

The federal government is trying to ramp up it’s distribution to states. Gov. JB Pritzker said this week he expects to begin getting about 100,000 doses a day by the middle of March.

The news comes on the heels of a record setting day in Illinois, more than 130,000 vaccines were administered. The previous record was only about 95,000.

The state also expanded who is eligible. Starting Friday, those under 65 with underlying conditions can sign up to get vaccinated — but that depending on where you live.

The city says it needs 500,000 more doses to cover the people already eligible. Cook County and DuPage County are also not expanding eligibility.

The city says it may expand eligibility by the end of March.