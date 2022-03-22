CHICAGO — One of the last restrictions at the United Center during the COVID-19 pandemic is being removed.

The United Center announced that, as of this week, people who are attending events at the arena will no longer have to present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. This is a change in the policy that has been in effect since the lifting of Chicago’s mask requirement in late February.

On Tuesday, the @UnitedCenter announced that they are removing the proof of vaccination or negative test requirement for events at the venue. This will start with the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional this weekend. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/OYZ5kvZfQ7 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 22, 2022

This will go into effect when the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional makes a stop at the United Center this weekend on Friday and Sunday.

Masks will continue not to be required at the venue, though still recommended.

The first Blackhawks’ game featuring the requirement change will be Monday, March 28 against the Buffalo Sabres. The first Bulls game will be Thursday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers.