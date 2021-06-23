United Center mass vaccination site to close Thursday

CHICAGO — The mass vaccination site at the United Center is wrapping up operations on Thursday, but the mission of getting shots into the arms of Chicagoans has not changed.

Opened in early March by FEMA, the National Guard and local contractors — at its height 528 worked there. The site was averaged 6,000 shots per day and over 300,000 people were vaccinated.

The strategy now shifts to a much smaller scale.

“We turn our attention more to micro planning. The block-by-block approach looking for the last group of people who need or want vaccinations to either couldn’t come to us or just one ready for the vaccinations,” said Christopher Shields with the Chicago Department of Health.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Chicago Wednesday to encourage people to continue to get their shots.

“I’m a lawyer so I deal with facts and evidence and you can just see — where cases and deaths and serious illness are spiking, that’s where vaccination rates are the lowest,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

Willie Adams became one of the last Chicagoans to get his vaccine Wednesday.

“I was skeptical for a minute personally, I was never scared it was never about that, but if my family can do it — I can do it,”

No appointments are necessary for the last day of the United Center’s operation.