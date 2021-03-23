United Center mass vaccination site opens drive-thru option

CHICAGO — The drive-thru opened Tuesday at the United Center COVID-19 mass vaccination center.

A line of vehicles started wrapping around the north parking lot of the Chicago arena, long before the first drive-up appointment was scheduled at 9 a.m.

The federally run vaccination site is able to do close to 6,000 vaccinations per day.

The United Center site is currently vaccinating those 65 and older who live in Chicago as well as people in vulnerable, under-vaccinated zip codes in the city. Although appointments are limited, they have also been opened to Chicago residents 18-64 with underlying conditions living in vulnerable, under-vaccinated zip codes.

You must live in one of the targeted zip codes below to register, otherwise your appointment will be cancelled:

60608, 60609, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60623, 60624, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60636, 60639, 60644, 60649, 60651, 60652, 60653

Those who qualify can sign-up via the call center (312 746-4835) or at www.Zocdoc.com/vaccine.

For those who have an appointment at the United Center, the map below will help navigate you to your drive-up appointment:

It is important to note that if you have a walk-up appointment you cannot go through the drive-thru, and if you have a drive-thru appointment you cannot walk-in.

For more information about where to get a vaccine, visit wgntv.com/vaccine.