United Center mass vaccination site officially up and running

CHICAGO — COVID-19 vaccinations continue Wednesday after a day of confusion at Chicago’s United Center.

According to state officials, nearly 6.000 shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the United Center each day.

Tuesday’s soft launch started with a few hiccups. Some people complained while waiting in long lines in fear of missing their appointments.

Officials believe close to 185,000 people will be vaccinated at the site after eight weeks.

Currently, the federally run site is only allowing Chicago residents to register to get the shot. People who are over the age of 65, along with those who are under 65 but have underlying health conditions, as well as essential workers are all eligible for the vaccine.

Currently, nearly 50,000 appointments have been booked.

Online registration stopped but is expected to open up again later this week. State officials advise people to continue checking the ZocDoc website for updates because people are cancelling appointments.

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no on-site registration available.

Outside of Chicago, it was announced Wednesday that Kane County will soon open two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in Batavia and Carpentersville.

The largest site will open next month at a former Sam’s Club at 501 N. Randall Rd. in Batavia. The other site will be at an empty Big Lots store at 200 S. Western Ave. in Carpentersville.