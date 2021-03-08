United Center changes vaccination eligibility to only Chicagoans

CHICAGO – Only Chicago residents are now eligible to book COVID-19 vaccination shots at the United Center.

On Monday, the new rules are in place after less than 40 % of the appointments made Sunday were procured by people not living in the city.

Moving forward, appointments under the state’s Phase 1B+ are limited to Chicagoans 65 and over, people with pre-existing health issues and essential workers.

“We’ve made sure Illinois has been a leader in the administration of vaccinations,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Sunday that “equity has been the guiding light for the rollout.”

“The bottom line for the city of Chicago is we want to make the people who are most in need are getting the vaccine,” she said at a Monday press conference.

The United Center is one of 18 community vaccination places that are part of the federal plan to bring the vaccine to hard-hit, higher-risk communities.