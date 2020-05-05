United Airlines to cut more than 3,400 management, administrative positions

CHICAGO — United Airlines is planning to cut staff as it deals with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago-based airline warned layoffs could be coming a few weeks ago. But now it’s official, and the city could be hit especially hard.

It’s been a painful year for United. The company has grounded flights around the world, and passenger numbers are down roughly 95% in U.S. airports, compared to this time last year.

United reported a $1.7 billion first quarter loss, and it’s forced the company to drastically reduce it’s workforce.

United Airlines plans to cut more than 3400 management and administrative positions Oct. 1. This represents about 30% of those employees, most of whom work in Chicago.

A United spokesperson said employees effected by the cuts will be notified in July.

Human resources sent out a company memo on Monday, saying, in part:

“We have to acknowledge that there will be serious consequences to our company if we don’t continue to take strong and decisive action, which includes making decisions that none of us ever wanted or expected to make.” United Airlines

So why wait until October?

The airline received $5 billion in federal financial assistance to keep workers on its payroll through Sept. 30.

United has warned that air travel is unlikely to fully recover by then, forcing it to downsize.

The airlines said they also plan to announce a voluntary separation package for management and administrative employees in mid-May.

They will also be required to take 20 unpaid days off between now and Sept. 30.