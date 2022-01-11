United Airlines CEO says 3,000 employees positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — United Airlines CEO said on Tuesday that 3,000 employees are currently positive for COVID-19, but that none are hospitalized.

In a letter to employees, Scott Kirby said he credits the company’s vaccine mandate with keeping employees from getting seriously ill.

“Since our vaccine policy went into effect, the hospitalization rate among our employees has been 100x lower than the general population in the U.S. Prior to our vaccine requirement, tragically, more than one United employee on average per week was dying from COVID,” Kirby said.

According to Kirby, the company has gone eight straight weeks with zero COVID-related deaths among vaccinated employees. He said that means there are approximately 8-10 United employees alive today because of their vaccine mandate.

Kirby said the airline was “reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers.”