Unemployed Illinois residents can’t get through to IDES, despite 100 new phone operators

CHICAGO — Monday was the first day gig workers and independent contractors could file for unemployment, but many say it’s not working and they can’t get through to anyone over the phone.

About 100 new telephone agents started taking calls at the Illinois Department of Employment Security. They are being paid $55 an hour. However, people trying to get unemployment say they can’t get anyone to answer the phone.

Many people say all they get is a busy tone when they call the IDES help line — and many say they have been hearing it now for weeks.

“I’m a school bus driver and the schools were one of the first to close,” Karen Sierawski, a Lombard school bus driver, said. “I was furloughed from my job.”

Sierawski said she filed for unemployment back in March but she hasn’t seen a check yet. She said it has been nervewracking.

On Monday morning, she got lucky.

“Finally on my 211th call, I finally got through to a live human being,” she said.

The state’s public Facebook page has tens of thousands of comments and complaints. People were furious

Brandon Barker said he’s been calling for help because the online system insists he’s married with a child. He’s not.

“It just rings a busy signal so I can’t get through,” he said.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the online portal is working great. It’s the first day people can sign up for the federal pandemic assistance program.

“We had some glitches with phone calls today,” he said. “T he entire phone system for the State of Illinois had some interruption today so that went down. I believe it’s back up again.”

While it might be back up, still, nobody is answering.

“I know the system’s overwhelmed but even adding 100 people I think is still inadequate because look at how many times I had to try to get through,” Sierawski said.

One hundred more new telephone agents will start answering calls in the coming weeks. They are also being paid $55 an hour.