Uber, Lyft to provide free rides to domestic violence victims in need of safe transportation

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago partnered with Lyft and Uber to offer free rides to people who have contacted the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline in need of safe transportation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the new partnership Thursday at a time when the hotline has received an influx of calls during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

“We understand that the ‘Stay at Home’ order may place an additional burden for residents who are already experiencing violence at home or in the workplace, which is why the City of Chicago is working with all of our partners to make sure those who need shelter or refuge from violence can get it when they need it,” said Lightfoot.

Uber and Lyft collectively donated more than $20,000 for people seeking domestic violence services, according to the mayor.

Ride requester’s privacy will be protected by personnel at the hotline.

Residents in need of transportation and other services to flee domestic violence or human trafficking, can contact the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline.

The hotline is available 24/7 at 1-877-863-6338