U of C researchers launch clinical trial to study plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19

CHICAGO — Researchers at the University of Chicago announced Monday they are launching a clinical trial to see whether people who already had COVID-19 might be able to help those who are still suffering from the virus.

It’s called convalescent plasma therapy. The researchers will gather plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. That blood plasma will be injected into people with severe cases of COVID-19. The plasma is rich in antibodies — which are proteins that can fight specific bacteria and viruses.

Similar trials are underway in New York and Texas and this kind of therapy has been done before during past epidemics, but researchers are still trying to determine if it will work against the new strain of coronavirus.

Limited studies coming out of China suggest it has been successful on at least 15 patients there.

This kind of therapy has also worked to treat influenza, SARS and MERS.

The plasma donation process takes about 30 minutes.

“Basically, in our trial we are really grateful that everyone is very interested in donating,” said Dr. Maria Lucia Madariaga, Assistant Professor of Surgery. “But, right now as the disease and tests are in flux, it means we need to be really careful about who we can select to use as plasma donors. At this moment in time — and it can change in the future — we are asking people who have had confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, who are 28 days out from their symptoms being resolved, to come forward and see if they can donate their plasma. Those are our basic requirements.”

The trial will start with 10 patients, but University of Chicago researchers hope to expand it.

The trial will be done on patients at the University of Chicago Medical Center where they are currently treating 120 patients with COVID-19.