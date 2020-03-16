Two-thirds of Indiana school districts closing due to virus

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two-thirds of Indiana’s school districts have closed their doors to students as all public schools in surrounding states have done so in an attempt to slow the coronavirus spread.

The state health department says the number of confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in Indiana reached 24 on Monday in 13 counties. That is five more than reported on Sunday and double Friday’s number.

The state Department of Education said 218 of Indiana’s some 300 public school district have reported closure or switching to online classwork because of the virus outbreak.

Statewide school closings are occurring in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.