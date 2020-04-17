Twista teams up with Illinois lawmaker for ‘Mask Up and Live’ campaign

CHICAGO — Grammy award nominee and Chicago native Twista has teamed up with State Rep. La Shawn Ford and Creative Salon to launch the “Mask Up and Live” campaign.

The campaign aims to get more personal protective equipment (PPE) into the hands of underserved communities.

“Mask Up and Live strives to dispel myths, counter stigmas and misinformation regarding wearing masks as a first step to flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases among African Americans,” according to a statement on their website.

Its website offers information on where to get masks online or locally, free or at cost.

There’s also a social media challenge to upload selfies showing off masks under the hashtag “mask up and live.”

