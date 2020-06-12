Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is holding his first rally since the coronavirus outbreak next Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To attend the event, you must register online by entering your information and how many tickets you need.

Towards the bottom of the page, a message explains that those attending the rally must agree to not sue President Trump if they contract COVID-19.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the statement reads.

COVID-19 has killed more than 113,000 people in the U.S. this year, and over 420,000 people worldwide.

It has been more than three months since the president held his last rally on March 2.

Trump says he is planning more rallies in Florida, Texas and Arizona.