Trump questions ‘bailing out’ states like Illinois as Congress considers more coronavirus relief

CHICAGO — While Congress looks at a potential fifth relief bill to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump criticized the idea of “bailing out poorly run states” in a tweet Monday, naming Illinois as an example.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” he tweeted.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to the president’s tweet at his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

“We are a donor state to the federal government – we pay more in federal taxes in Illinois than we get back from the federal government, so actually the states that are being bailed out every year, year in and year out, are the states who take more out of the federal dole than they put in in taxes,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the legislature passed a balanced budget for this year, and had it not been for coronavirus Illinois would have had a budget surplus.

“COVID-19 has blown a hole in every state budget all across the nation — there’s not a single state that would not benefit from or does not need support from another CARES ACT package,” he said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also defended Pritzker and the state’s response to the virus Monday while sharply criticizing the president’s handling of the pandemic.

“His meter is badly damaged, because he thinks he’s done a good job in this crisis, and nothing could be further from the truth,” said Lightfoot.

Last week, Trump indicated support for federal aid to states that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had previously criticized the idea of bailouts for individual states, claiming some would use it to solve ongoing pension problems. McConnell suggested states should file for bankruptcy — something they’re not legally allowed to do.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker denounced the idea during a news briefing last week.

“Our state would be in a world of hurt,” said Pritzker. “People wouldn’t want to do business with a state that’s gone through bankruptcy, with the idea that ‘If you’ve gone through it once, you might go through it again.’ And the fact is, states are not allowed to declare bankruptcy and it’s a good thing.”