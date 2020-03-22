Trump criticizes Pritzker for COVID-19 response; Governor, Mayor Lightfoot respond

CHICAGO — President Trump directly went after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Twitter Sunday due to the governor’s recent criticism of the federal government’s response to COVID-19.
“(Pritzker) shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcoming. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!,” Trump tweeted.
Gov. Pritzker responded that Trump has “wasted precious months when you could’ve taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans.”
Mayor Lightfoot jumped in, saying “dear Lord- please step up and be a leader. While you have been yammering about hoaxes and fake news, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all over America. @GovPritzker and others have filled this country’s leadership gap. Lead or get out of their way.”
Pritzker and Lightfoot voiced concern over the federal government’s response to COVID-19 after long lines and crowds formed at O’Hare last weekend. Travelers coming in from Europe had to wait for several hours to go through customs.
753 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in Illinois with six deaths.