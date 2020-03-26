Watch Live
Priztker, health officials hold daily COVID-19 briefing

Trump approves Illinois disaster declaration as COVID-19 cases surge to 2,538; total deaths now 26

COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for the the State of Illinois as health officials announced there are now 2,538 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Trump’s declaration orders federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by coronavirus, among other things.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Chicago has surpassed 1,000. Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were announced Thursday, bringing the total to 26.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continues to hold his daily news conference. Watch it live in the player above.

