Trump approves Illinois disaster declaration as COVID-19 cases surge to 2,538; total deaths now 26

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for the the State of Illinois as health officials announced there are now 2,538 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Trump’s declaration orders federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by coronavirus, among other things.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Chicago has surpassed 1,000. Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were announced Thursday, bringing the total to 26.

