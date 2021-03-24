Triton College, 4 other locations to release 16K vaccine appointments as COVID-19 cases rise

CHICAGO — Triton College, along with four other locations will collectively receive 16,000 Pfizer first dose COVID-19 appointments — making way for more opportunities to get vaccinated in cook county.

However, local officials are warning that this is not the time to relax as numbers are headed the wrong way.

Cook County is sending 16,000 appointments for 1A, 1B and 1B+ to Triton College, South Suburban College, North Riverside Health Center, Des Plaines and Forrest Park locations. All of these appointments are done by appointment only.

So far, more than a million vaccine doses have been administered with 11,7% of residents fully vaccinated. One in five of Chicagoans have received one dose.

Those numbers are promising, but cases are starting to climb particularly in younger Chicagoans between the ages of 18-29.

With spring break around the corner, a revised emergency travel order is in effect.

“Unfortunately we have seen movement in the wrong direction on the four key metrics we follow for reopening,” Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH commissioner, said.

“it’s a problem here we are up 30% in cases in the past 14 days and up 23% up since last week.”

The appointments are going to be released at noon Wednesday. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.