Toni Preckwinkle to self-isolate after security member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Wednesday that she will self-isolate after a member of her Executive Protection Detail tested positive for COVID-19.

“While I have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, in an abundance of caution, and to follow public health guidance, I will self-isolate until end of day Friday, April 10,” Preckwinkle said in a statement posted to her Facebook page.

Preckwinkle said the security member’s last day in the Cook County Building and in a vehicle operated by the detail was on March 27. She said impacted areas of the building have already been deep cleaned, and that the vehicle operated by the detail will be taken out of service for a cleaning.

“Cook County has a large workforce and unfortunately, like all large workplaces and communities, we are likely to continue to learn of more positive test results involving County employees or their loved ones as more tests become available and the virus continues to spread,” Preckwinkle said.

She also offered her thoughts and prayers for the security member and their family.