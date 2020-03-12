Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — The fear with COVID-19 is not necessarily the severity, as most people will recover. A recent Lancet Medical Journal study found people older than 69 are most at risk for getting seriously ill or dying. For others, 52 and younger, their illness will likely be mild. The worry is the scope of infection as more people overwhelm health institutions. Healthcare workers have to be quarantined and hospital spaces adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 infected patients. At Rush University Medical Center, staff is making efforts to offset panic and prepare. Dr. Brian Stein is a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician at Rush. “We are feeling stress more around preparations and I think most hospitals across the city and country are feeling those stresses as well,” he said. “We’re really working on improving our staffing across the hospitals and increasing the number of staff available to take care of patients. We’re working on making sure we have enough supplies to take care of patients and enough to protect our staff and our visitors coming into the hospital.”

The former ambulance bay at Rush has been transformed as an intake for suspected COVID-19 patients. There is a tent for privacy. After patients come in, the air in the whole ambulance bay gets vented out and the area is scrubbed down. “We have a tent we’ve put into the garage to handle a large influx of patients with symptoms,” Stein said. “And that way we can get the patients who need to come into the emergency department rapidly and be able to send those who can go home safely home.”