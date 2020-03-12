Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hanks tweeted Wednesday night that he and Wilson are in Australia and were not feeling well.
“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks said in the post.
To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.Tom Hanks
He added they will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”