Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks tweeted Wednesday night that he and Wilson are in Australia and were not feeling well.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks said in the post.

To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Tom Hanks

He added they will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

