Americans lost a record 20.5 million jobs in April.

The unemployment rate rose to 14.7%, from 4.4% the month before. That’s the highest unemployment rate the United States seen since the great depression.

Analysts said job growth could resume by Memorial Day, as businesses across the country start to reopen.

Susan Weinstock, a vice president at the AARP, joined WGN News to share tips for navigating unemployment and sprucing up your resume.