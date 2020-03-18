Ticketing, impounding for non-public safety related issues temporarily suspended in Chicago

CHICAGO — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Chicago announced it will be temporarily suspending non-public safety related ticketing, impounding as well as debt collecting until April 30. Citations will still be given for safety-related reasons.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the halt Wednesday and called it a “penalty relief package” as residents cope with the impact of the virus.

According to a statement from the city, it calls for “a temporary suspension of late fees and defaults on payment plans, including city tickets, utility bills, parking and red-light citations, booting and other non-public safety relates violations.”

It also includes the temporary suspension of payment plan defaults and non-safety impounds. It also extends deadline for city debt checks on transportation network provider and taxi drivers. There will also be no new interest on any current compliance plans.

“These measures represent the first steps of the administration’s efforts to help

reduce the financial impact of COVID-19 on city residents and take effect immediately today through April 30, 2020,” the statement said.

Other financial relief efforts include:

Ticket Issuance

Enforcement will be prioritized for safety-related violations.

Enforcement on compliance-related violations will be suspended until April 30, 2020

Parking, Red Light, Speed Camera Violation Collections

Delay assessment of penalty (ticket doubling) until after April 30, 2020

Delay driver’s license suspension until after April 30, 2020

No Booting until after April 30, 2020

Delay referral of tickets to collection firms until after April 30, 2020

No defaults of payment plans for until after April 30, 2020

Utility Bills

Extend due dates until after April 30, 2020 delaying assessment of penalties

Delay referrals to collection firms until after April 30, 2020

No defaults of payment plans until after April 30, 2020

Administrative Hearing Collections

Extend due dates until after April 30, 2020 (this will delay assessment of interest)

Delay referrals to collection firms until after April 30, 2020

No defaults of payment plans until after April 30, 2020

Other Collection Efforts

Extend deadline for TNP and taxi drivers to pay debt to April 30

No debt holds on new licenses or permits

Law firms and collection agencies will cease collection efforts.

More information on the city’s website