Ticketing, impounding for non-public safety related issues temporarily suspended in Chicago

CHICAGO — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Chicago announced it will be temporarily suspending non-public safety related ticketing, impounding as well as debt collecting until April 30. Citations will still be given for safety-related reasons.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the halt Wednesday and called it a “penalty relief package” as residents cope with the impact of the virus.
According to a statement from the city, it calls for “a temporary suspension of late fees and defaults on payment plans, including city tickets, utility bills, parking and red-light citations, booting and other non-public safety relates violations.”
It also includes the temporary suspension of payment plan defaults and non-safety impounds. It also extends deadline for city debt checks on transportation network provider and taxi drivers. There will also be no new interest on any current compliance plans.
“These measures represent the first steps of the administration’s efforts to help
reduce the financial impact of COVID-19 on city residents and take effect immediately today through April 30, 2020,” the statement said.
Other financial relief efforts include:
- Ticket Issuance
- Enforcement will be prioritized for safety-related violations.
- Enforcement on compliance-related violations will be suspended until April 30, 2020
- Parking, Red Light, Speed Camera Violation Collections
- Delay assessment of penalty (ticket doubling) until after April 30, 2020
- Delay driver’s license suspension until after April 30, 2020
- No Booting until after April 30, 2020
- Delay referral of tickets to collection firms until after April 30, 2020
- No defaults of payment plans for until after April 30, 2020
- Utility Bills
- Extend due dates until after April 30, 2020 delaying assessment of penalties
- Delay referrals to collection firms until after April 30, 2020
- No defaults of payment plans until after April 30, 2020
- Administrative Hearing Collections
- Extend due dates until after April 30, 2020 (this will delay assessment of interest)
- Delay referrals to collection firms until after April 30, 2020
- No defaults of payment plans until after April 30, 2020
- Other Collection Efforts
- Extend deadline for TNP and taxi drivers to pay debt to April 30
- No debt holds on new licenses or permits
- Law firms and collection agencies will cease collection efforts.
More information on the city’s website