Three Floyds closes Northwest Indiana brewpub due to coronavirus

Three Floyds Brewing announced they are closing their Northwest Indiana brewpub, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The move comes as Indiana begins to ease business restrictions and enters its reopening phase, but Three Floyds said they remained concerned about the safety of staff and customers.

The brewery was founded in 1996 by brothers Nick and Simon and their father Mike Floyd and is located in Munster, Indiana. They opened the nearby brewpub in 2005.

Three Floyds has been offering contactless beer, spirits, and merchandise pickup from the brewpub for seven days a week with strict social distancing measures.