Thousands of nursing home workers expected to go on strike

CHICAGO — Thousands of nursing home workers across Illinois are set to walk off the job because they say not enough is being done to keep them safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have asked for more PPE, enhanced safety protocols, hazardous duty pay and more transparency at work places about coronavirus cases regarding who has gotten sick and who has died.

Nursing homes have been hit hard with dozens of facilities across the state in the eye of the storm.

Members of the Service Employees International Union that represents 10,000 employees, such as certified nursing assistants, have delivered letters to management and owners to which they say their pleas have largely been ignored.

In recent days, union membership has been voting to authorize a strike vote on Monday they announced their results. Workers across the state overwhelmingly voted to go on strike in over 40 different nursing homes.

Even a limited strike would heavily impact nursing homes.