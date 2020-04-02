Thousands of face shields made in Ford plant donated to first responders in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Like firefighters across Chicago, every time the members of Engine 13 leave their station to answer a call for help they also face the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 22 members of the Chicago Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 31 remain in self-quarantine, according to Local 2 Firefighters Union President Jim Tracy.

“Right now we have some of our members not doing so well,” Tracy said.

On Thursday, an officer with the Chicago Police Department passed away from coronavirus-related illnesses. Another CPD officer and a CFD firefighter are both on ventilators, Tracy said.

In this battle against the insidious coronavirus, For Motor Company is pitching in, donating 3,000 face shields to Chicago firefighters Thursday to keep the first responders safe.

For the last week, the proud men and women working for Ford subsidiary Troy Design and Manufacturing have been assembling the life-saving devices from parts on hand at their Michigan plant. Worn over the N95 masks, the shields offer another layer of protection.

The car manufacturer produced over 366,000 face shields over the last week, and they’re now going to first responders across the country.

Among those putting masks together is Rod Kreimes, who also happens to be the father of CFD firefighter engineer Justin Kreimes.

“My dad has always been proud of me being a fireman, and this is his way to give back,” Justin Kreimes said.

Ford Prototype Lead Designer Jeff Sturges says making the shields was a no-brainer, in order to keep the first responders healthy and prevent others from getting sick or worse.

"We built bombers during World War II, we built iron lungs for kids during the polio epidemic and in this situation of COVID we want to make sure we can get as many PPE (personal protective equipment) as possible to people on the front line as possible," Sturges said.

In addition to Chicago’s fire department getting 3,000 shields Thursday, the city got an additional 5,000 that may go to police officers as well.