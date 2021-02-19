LIVE: Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady, community leaders provide update on Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution

CHICAGO — The Chicago health department says thousands of vaccination appointments must be rescheduled because of vaccine shipment delays due to this week’s snowstorm.

Vaccines arrive by truck at the beginning of every week from facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky, which were also hit hard.

As of Thursday night, the city health department says it received a limited supply of Pfizer vaccine in the middle of this week. A spokesman says the department received no Moderna shipment this week.

The city was expecting 17,550 doses of Pfizer and 26,500 doses of Moderna.

Illinois Department of Public Health reports it received 15% of the 365,000 doses it was expecting this week.

Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says she’s confident the city will catch up. She says you can reschedule your second dose four days earlier than scheduled, or up to six weeks after you had your first dose, without losing efficacy.

Despite storm related shipment delays, Gov. JB Pritzker says the state still expects to receive a half million doses next week.

Illinois is averaging 61,000 shots per day, but is still lagging behind other states.

There are currently 850 vaccination sites across Illinois.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady will provide a vaccine distribution update Friday morning at a new Gage Park vaccination site.