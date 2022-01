Thornton High School District announced Thursday its intention to shift to remote learning for seven school days beginning next Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The announcement is in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school said teachers would use next Monday and Tuesday to prepare for their virtual classes.

The district is also providing testing for students and teachers through Portal Shield Illinois.

In-person learning will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.