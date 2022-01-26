‘They could feel each other’: Hospital puts suburban couple together for final days of COVID-19 battle

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — COVID-19 continues to take a toll — but for one Lombard family, they were able to find some peace amid the pandemic.

David Wilkins, 89, and Sondra Wilkins, 83, contracted COVID-19 at around the same time. Thanks to doctors, nurses, and patient relations specialist Johnny Gillespie, David and Sondra were able to be in the same room—despite hospital restrictions due to the pandemic.

“This was a situation, we had to make an exemption for this, because the stories that Deanna told, with the gravity of the situation,” Gillespie said. “Exceptions need to be made, especially in times like this.”

Advocate Nurse Erin Stafford put David and Sondra’s hospital beds together.

“We don’t know exactly what happens when a person is nearing the end of their life, what they can hear or be aware of,” said Stafford. “But I think they were both very aware that they were together and that they could feel each other holding each other’s hands.”

Shortly after being united in the hospital, Sondra passed away. David died just a couple of days later.

The Zorns left behind 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

They were foster parents and raised five children who were grateful their parents could spend their final moments together.

“I thank them very much to be able to have that last time with my parents and just be able just saying goodbye,” family said.

The hospital did allow the Zorn’s children to come visit the couple during their final days.