These Chicagoland restaurants are now offering carryout options

CHICAGO — With a ban on dining inside restaurants in effect until March 30 across Illinois, local eateries are getting creative so they can continue to serve customers and support their business.

Below you can find a list of a few places that are getting creative in the age of COVID-19, courtesy of our editors and our friends on social media.

Many others are also offering delivery or pickup through popular food apps, or you could always call your favorite local spots to see what their plans are. Dining at a Distance also has a very comprehensive listing of delivery and pickup options in Chicago.

CHICAGO

SUBURBS