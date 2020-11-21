‘These are real people with real futures’: Illinois family mourns loss of 30-year-old woman to COVID-19

CHICAGO – Thousands of people in Illinois are battling coronavirus, but a family joined Gov. Pritzker Friday to show the virus can kill anyone, even a healthy 30-year-old woman.

“We are reporting an additional 126 lives lost, for a total of 11,304 lives lost to this deadly virus,” Dr. Ezike said Friday at the Thompson Center.

One of those lives belonged to Danielle Kater, known to loved ones as “Dani.”

Her parents, Tina and Bob Rubin, along with her husband and high school sweetheart, Tim Kater, spoke out Friday about her tragic loss at the governor’s COVID-19 briefing.

“Tim and Dani had been married about 6 and a half years,” said father Bob Rubin. “They lived in the Bloomington area, found their dream house, everything was going according to the plan they’d mapped out. And then in late October, COVID struck.

It struck Dani hard and fast. She tested positive on Halloween. By that Monday, she was on a ventilator and the very next day, she was dead.

Family said prior to the virus, Dani was perfectly healthy and did not have a pre-existing condition.

Her mother said she skied, zip lined and even rappelled down waterfalls.

“We want to take all this negative energy we have right now and try to turn it into something positive,” her mother said.

To honor her life, her family is asking you to do everything to curb the spread of COVID-19.