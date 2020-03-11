WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

The latest Chicago area closures, cancelations due to novel coronavirus and COVID-19, from schools to festivals

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Korean School Classroom

MAJOR EVENTS

St. Patrick’s Day: Official St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities have been postponed in Chicago

Some Polling Places: Ahead of Election Day, 25 polling places have been moved in Chicago because they were inside senior centers or nursing homes

SCHOOLS

  • Dundee-Crown High School (Kane County District 300) – Closed 3/12 – /3/13
  • Perry Elementary School (Kane County District 300) – Closed 3/12-3/13
  • Bernard Zell School (Chicago/Lakeview) – Closed 3/10
  • Lombard District 44 (Lombard) – Closed 3/11
  • Resurrection College Prep High School (Chicago/Norwood Park) – Closed 3/10-11
  • Vaughn Occupational High School (Chicago/Portage Park) – Closed 3/9-18
  • Loyola Academy (Wilmette) – Reopened 3/11

CONFERENCES AND FESTIVALS
The following conferences scheduled to be in the Chicago area have all been canceled:

  • Ace Hardware, March 11-14 (More)
  • American College of Cardiology, March 28-30 (More)
  • International Housewares / Inspired Home Show, March 14-17 (More)
  • Oracle OpenWorld (More)

OTHER EVENTS

The Illinois Senate canceled all sessions March 18-20 in response to COVID-19

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News