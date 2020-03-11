The latest Chicago area closures, cancelations due to novel coronavirus and COVID-19, from schools to festivals

MAJOR EVENTS
St. Patrick’s Day: Official St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities have been postponed in Chicago
Some Polling Places: Ahead of Election Day, 25 polling places have been moved in Chicago because they were inside senior centers or nursing homes
SCHOOLS
- Dundee-Crown High School (Kane County District 300) – Closed 3/12 – /3/13
- Perry Elementary School (Kane County District 300) – Closed 3/12-3/13
- Bernard Zell School (Chicago/Lakeview) – Closed 3/10
- Lombard District 44 (Lombard) – Closed 3/11
- Resurrection College Prep High School (Chicago/Norwood Park) – Closed 3/10-11
- Vaughn Occupational High School (Chicago/Portage Park) – Closed 3/9-18
- Loyola Academy (Wilmette) – Reopened 3/11
CONFERENCES AND FESTIVALS
The following conferences scheduled to be in the Chicago area have all been canceled:
- Ace Hardware, March 11-14 (More)
- American College of Cardiology, March 28-30 (More)
- International Housewares / Inspired Home Show, March 14-17 (More)
- Oracle OpenWorld (More)
OTHER EVENTS
The Illinois Senate canceled all sessions March 18-20 in response to COVID-19