Thanksgiving 2020 to look different amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — This year’s Thanksgiving will be similar for many, after city and state officials are urging people to not hold traditional celebrations and to keep gatherings small.

Chicago’s State Street was a lot quieter Thursday morning, as the Thanksgiving Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Wednesday, new COVID-19 cases hit more than 11,000 people in Illinois, with 155 people dying. This is one of the many reasons why city and state leaders are pushing for everyone not to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones.

Instead, use technology to see your family.

But there is hope on the horizon. The first COVID-19 vaccine for Chicagoans will likely be available in December, with frontline healthcare workers being the first to receive it.

“We’ve built up the ultra cold storage capacity at the Chicago Department of Public Health. We’re working with multiple hospitals that also have built some of that ultra cold storage capacity. But every hospital in Chicago, for those highest risk healthcare workers, will be receiving vaccine and will be following up the uptick and continuing to focus on those highest risk healthcare workers,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The general public should be able to receive that vaccination in the spring of 2021.



