Testing site opens in Pilsen as coronavirus cases climb in Latino community

CHICAGO — A new COVID-19 testing site opened Friday in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood as confirmed cases continue to climb in predominantly Latino neighborhoods in Chicago.

While Friday would have typically been a day to focus on May Day demonstrations, this year’s message in immigrant communities was a little different.

“If we are serious about controlling the spread of COVID-19, we cannot ignore the living and working conditions of many of our immigrant families,” said U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Community leaders and lawmakers say the resources just aren’t there and more information in Spanish and testing sites are needed.

“We have major problems in the Latino community in the city of Chicago that has not been addressed by this administration or the federal government or the state government,” said Ald. Roberto Maldonado. “If those resources do exist, they’re not trickling down to our community.”

It’s not just in Chicago. Cases have surged in Cicero where there is also a large Latino population. One nursing home reported more than 30 deaths.

Problems that leaders say have been around for years are now being magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the top five zip codes in Illinois with the highest amount of COVID-19 cases are all in Latino communities:

Brighton Park Cicero West Lawn Little Village Belmont-Cragin