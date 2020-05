CHICAGO — A tentative contract agreement has been reached for nursing home workers. This agreement avoids a strike that was set to begin Friday.

6,000 SEIU healthcare workers were prepared to strike at 64 facilities.

The deal will give workers hazard pay, paid time off, and essential resources to protect themselves and nursing home residents.

The two-year agreement must now be ratified by union members.

