SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tensions are rising at the University of Notre Dame after the president of the university tested positive for COVID-19.

All of this stemmed from his ill-fated trip to the White House Rose Garden in honor of Amy Coney Barrett. That event likely turned into a COVID-19 super spreader.

Now, some find it ironic that the university is offering masks as a free gift for donating to the university.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has more on the story.