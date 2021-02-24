Teen, 14, helping Chicago area residents get COVID-19 vaccine appointment

CHICAGO — Getting an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine remains a challenge for many, even those who are eligible to get the shot. Now, some frustrated vaccine seekers are finding help on social media.

A Facebook group called Chicago Vaccine Hunters is comprised of tech savvy volunteers. Chicago Vaccine Hunters has useful tools in what can seem like a mad scramble to get a vaccine appointment. Increasingly people are turning to similar forums on Reddit, other Facebook groups and online tip sites.

One of those volunteers is 14-year-old high school freshman Benjamin Kagan who has personally helped 115 people get their shot. The teen checks multiple websites to score appointments such as ZocDoc, Walmart and Physician’s Immediate Care.

If you want help getting an appointment, join the Facebook group or email vaccinehunters@gmail.com.

Anyone who uses Facebook or another online forum to get a vaccine is advised to not to give out a social security number and should also ignore any unsolicited vaccine offers.