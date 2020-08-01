Taste of Orland Park held with social distancing measures amid pandemic

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – Despite ongoing coronavirus concerns, the Taste of Orland Park is still taking place this weekend.

It looks a lot like your typical summer festival, but there are new safety measures in place due to the pandemic.

The festival will have bands playing every night, but there are pods to keep groups at a safe social distance.

Nine restaurants have tents set up and the capacity allowed each day will be limited to around 2,000.

Food vendors said it is a good opportunity to get some additional business.

“I think we have a few vendors who are happy to be here, that will definitely help their bottom line, especially in the upcoming months,” said Tom Tarkowski. “We don’t know what is going to happen in the state, so definitely great opportunity for the restaurants.”

Some residents like Pattie Goble stopped by the Taste to see how the village is holding the event, but didn’t feel comfortable to stick around long.

“The vendors are pretty thin, there’s usually twice as many, but I do see people really close to each other without masks and that is alarming to me,” Goble said. “I don’t understand why people don’t take this seriously, this is a pandemic.”

The Taste of Orland Park runs until 9 p.m. on Sunday.