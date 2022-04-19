CHICAGO — Chicago area transit agencies are responding differently to the court decision ending the federal mask mandate.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

While things are changing at the airports, masks are still required for most public transportation in the city.

Masks no longer needed:

Uber has announced masks are no longer required for riders or drivers and use the front seat if you need to.

Amtrak followed the changes the airlines made Monday, saying their employees and passengers are no longer required to wear masks on trains or in stations.

The South Shore Line also announced it will no longer require masks for passengers onboard trains or in stations pursuant to TSA guidance.

Masks still needed:

Metra, however, said they’re keeping their mask mandate in place, saying there’s no immediate changes made and they’re assessing the situation.

CTA has also announced that masks will still be required in trains and buses and if the requirement changes, they will notify customers.

Pace riders will also have to continue to wear masks until further notice.