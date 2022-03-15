CHICAGO — In a Tuesday press conference, Mayor Lightfoot continued to rebuke FOP President John Catanzara after the Chicago’s vaccine mandate deadline for workers passed on Sunday.

The day prior, FOP President John Catanzara, who has urged his members not to comply with the mandate, pushed back yet again.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Catanzara said. “This cannot happen to CPD, CFD. This is not the way to treat a department.”

The mayor said Catanzara has “systemically lied” and that legal challenges to the mandate have failed.

“I’ve said this before, just because John Catanzara opens his mouth — it doesn’t mean what comes out is actually the truth and usually, it’s not,” Lightfoot said. “But the bottom line here is this — John Catanzara has systematically lied to his members over and over again from the start from this process.”

Wednesday will mark two years since the first Illinois resident to die of the virus, 61-year-old Patricia Frieson, who lived on the South Side.

With COVID-19 numbers near their lowest point, Dr. Arwady said education will continue.

“Every day my team is talking to me about what they’re doing in this neighborhood and how they’re going to work with this housing facility or senior facility or this school,” Dr. Arwady said.

Eighty-two percent of all Chicagoans, ages 5 and up, have had at least one dose of the vaccine.