AUSTIN, Texas — Longtime festival South by Southwest has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The nine-day festival, scheduled to take place in Austin from March 13-22, was canceled Friday during a news conference.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler called it a “public health disaster.”

Inaugurated in 1987, South by Southwest is one of the largest festivals in the world. Its primary focus is music and film.