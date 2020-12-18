Swedish Hospital begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers

CHICAGO — Friday was a bittersweet day for Swedish Hospital, as frontline health care workers began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations near the end of a tragic and tumultuous year.

Nurses, medical technicians and doctors received their first of two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday, with many mourning the loss of staffers who gave their lives treating infected patients.

“I think about them every day but especially today, knowing that we finally have protection we wish it could have come sooner,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce McNulty said.

The emotion ran deep, with the darkest days of the pandemic still fresh in everybody’s minds, when there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment in hospitals.

“Every day we felt like we were walking into a building, I guess the analogy is an active shooter area, we feel like we’re walking into a dangerous place every day,” Dr. Ronnie Mandal said.

A sense of hope prevails Friday with the first doses of the vaccine being administered.

“It’s a joyful day. We are really excited to get all our employees vaccinated, but then we’re really excited that our next step will be our community and our community was hit very, very hard,” Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Donofrio said.