Suburban students step up to make, donate PPE

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — For educators life itself is a never ending series of teachable moments.

Tinley Park High School students and staff, and members of District 228 are exemplifying what it means to come together and make a comprehensive effort.

They are working together to donate important supplies needed in the battle against COVID-19.

District 228 includes Tinley Park, Bremen, Hill Crest and Oak Forest high schools.

Early on, when classes were just canceled, students and staff recognized the urgent need that was ahead. So they started gathering. PPEs, hand sanitizers, wipes, goggles and more.

They also stepped up efforts and are using the district’s 3D printers in conjunction with the Midlothian fire department produce the covers and inserts that go into the much needed masks.

The efforts were recognized by governor JB Pritzker during a recent news conference.

Tinley Park’s principal said the mention was unexpected but further demonstrates how we are all in this together.

Anyone who would like to donate hand sanitizers, gloves or disinfectants can drop them off Monday to Friday at the visitor’s entrance of Tinley Park High School at 6111 175th Street from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.