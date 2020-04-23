Suburban small business owner details headaches trying to get loan

HUNTLEY, Ill. – Applying for and receiving small business loans have been difficult for many.

One Huntley man hopes his application finally gets funded after the Senate recently passed a $310 billion package to fund small business loans.

Jeb Breitzke, the owner of B5 Installations, would normally be extremely busy this time of the year. His company installs large billboards and signage all over the area, but the pandemic has sidelined them.

“We thought we were ok then slowly the Cubs canceled their install,” said Breitzke. “Then the White Sox backed off on theirs, Allstate Arena canceled theirs.”

Breitzke and his wife, who is a hair stylist and unable the work, have five children.

As a small business owner when he heard about the $349 billion payment protection program, he applied right away.

“I saw it as an opportunity to keep the wheels greased and keep everybody going in this time,” Breitzke said. “I got guys who have come family and kids they’re the guys who put the food on the table.”

Despite getting his application in on time with Chase bank, he didn’t get a loan. As a result, Breitzke had to lay off his seven employees.

He was fuming after hearing loans were approved for much larger companies.

Breitzke is hoping for a piece of the pie in the potential second round of funding.

“It’s just wait and see type of thing,” said Breitzke. “We’re going to come out on the other side, it’s just a matter of time.”