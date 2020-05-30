Suburban restaurants begin serving food outside in Phase 3 of reopening plan

LOMBARD, Ill. – Suburban restaurants are serving food outside Saturday on day two of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

WGN visited Babcock’s Grove, located at 101 W. St. Charles Road in Lombard, to see how they set up for the day.

“To change your business model is clearly not without its challenges,” said Dana Moreau.

They are learning as they go by changing how the kitchen works and making sure servers are up to speed on COVID-19 protocols.

“We are flexible, we are adaptable,” said Moreau. “We are going to make it work.”

If you plan to come out, Babcock’s said they are known for their burgers and fries.