Suburban mother recovering from COVID-19 shares her story

PALATINE, Ill. — A wife and mother of three from Palatine continues to fight coronavirus. She's sharing her story in hopes of helping others in a similar situation.

Natalie Dicosola describes this whole experience as extremely lonely. It's been nearly one month since she started showing symptoms of COVID-19, and she's still self-isolating

Dicosola said her illness started with a low-grade fever and a cough. She said she pretty much had the textbook symptoms that you've hear about on TV about the virus.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March.

“I immediately what went through my mind was my husband and my kids,” she said. “I wasn't even worried about myself, I was terrified for my kids.”

As her symptoms started to intensify, she knew it was time to go to the hospital.

“It was like an elephant sat on my chest, and I couldn't breathe. Every breath, every word I spoke was an intense pain,” she said.

The 39-year-old spent three nights at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

She said the staff was phenomenal, but her experience was straight out of a sci-fi movie.

“They’re covered from head to toe in their protective gear and I understand it but it was a very overwhelming feeling,” she said. “It was an unreal moment where I'm like, ‘They're actually coming in to see me because i have an infectious disease right now.’”

Once Dicosola was released from the hospital, she tried to replicate the set up at home.

Her family covered the basement in plastic sheets, where she’s self-isolating.

“I wouldn't change it for the world,” she said. “I mean, I would live down here for a year if I had to. If it meant keeping my family safe.”

The next stage of recovering is reuniting with her family.

Once Dicosola is symptom-free, she can break though the plastic barrier and they can quarantine in the house, together.

“I's really the number one thing that keeps me going,” she said. “Is just being able to hold my kids again and my husband.”

She said she signed up to donate plasma to help find a cure for COVID-19. She’s encouraging other people who have recovered from the virus, to do the same.