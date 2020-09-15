Suburban high school students and parents hold rally for in-person learning, athletics

BARRINGTON, Ill. — Parents and high school students held a “back to school” rally Monday night in hopes of an option for in-person learning and fall contact sports.

Evan Roper started playing football a long time ago and has been hoping his talent could get him a college football scholarship.

He said due to the IHSA not having football this fall, he is no longer being scouted to achieve his dream.

“We’re are the only state in the entire Midwest community not playing football,” mother Amelia Roper said. “He stands to lose on those opportunities by not being on the field.”

Aside from sports, Evan said he just really misses school.

“You don’t realize how big a part of your life it is ’til it’s taken away,” Roper said.

The group of hundreds said they just want more of a choice so families can decide what type of schooling works best for them.

During the rally, two sisters approached WGN News and said they were very upset on where the rally took place.

“We are just right across the park right now with my dad at hospice,” said Taylor Prigge. “He is passing, he is COVID positive.”

Prigge also just lost her grandmother at the same facility due to COVID-19.

“A long, painful, disgusting death,” she said. “It was terrible.”

While they said they were not opposed to the rally itself, the sisters said it should not have happened there.

Members of the rally said they chose the space because it was the biggest park in the village.