Suburban district cancels summer sports after students test positive for coronavirus on first day

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — All summer sports programs within District 95 in Lake Zurich will be shut down until further notice, officials announced Tuesday night, after several athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Summer programs resumed in the district Monday morning, but several students taking part in the football, baseball and pom pom programs tested positive later in the day after failing to pass temperature checks and required health screenings.

After meeting with experts from state and Lake County health departments Tuesday afternoon, district officials sent a letter to parents that evening explaining the shutdown.

Health officials also asked all students and coaches participating in the football, baseball and pom programs to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Another factor that led to the decision to shut down all summer sports, officials said, is a party that several student athletes attended prior to the start of summer programs.

Now the Lake County Health Department is working on contact tracing to notify those who have been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19, so they can get tested and isolated.

“Our investigation is really looking back even further than just camps starting,” said Hannah Goering, Lake County Department of Health.

Officials with the department say they’ve seen a surge in infection rates for those 30 and under over the last two weeks.

“As we investigate those who are confirmed to have COVID-19, it’s very possible to identify other students who weren’t in those three camps that we need to do the same,” Goering said.

Lake County is also investigating a positive COVID-19 case at Vernon Hills High School that has shut down a summer program there.

That situation is said to be much smaller than what the Lake Zurich district is experiencing.

District officials in both Lake Zurich and Vernon Hills have not yet provided details on exactly how many students were infected, or were participating in summer programs.