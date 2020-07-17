Suburban Cook County issues travel guidance for those entering from coronavirus hotspots

An emergency travel guidance has been issued for travelers to suburban Cook County from coronavirus hotspots.

The Cook County Department of Public health issued the guidance directing travelers entering or returning to suburban Cook County from states with surging COVID-19 rates to quarantine for 14 days.

The guidance is consistent with Chicago’s July 2 order and applies to states that have greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day, over a 7-day rolling average. There are exceptions for essential workers traveling for work purposes and other specific circumstances.

Evanston and Skokie are not included in the guidance.

“We have come a long way in Cook County and Illinois and we want to keep it that way,” said Cook County Department of Public Health Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Rachel Rubin. “It is summer and we know people want to travel, but we have to remain vigilant to keep our gains and avoid having to close places we’ve only just reopened.”

The following states are included in the guidance.

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Arizona

• California

• Florida

• Georgia

• Idaho

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• North Carolina

• Nevada

• South Carolina

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Iowa

• Oklahoma

The list of included states will be updated on the CCDPH website at www.cookcountypublichealth.org every Tuesday afternoon.