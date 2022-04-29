CHICAGO — The Cook County Department of Public Health announced Friday that suburban Cook County is moving to medium level of COVID-19 transmission, as cases have risen above 200 cases per 100,000 residents.

Suburban Cook County is currently reporting 210 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days as of April 28.

Public health officials said more than 1.9 million suburban Cook County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 86 percent of the population. 65 percent of suburban Cook County residents are fully vaccinated.

Cook County health officials recommend the following:

Wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults over the age of 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised

Socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings

Getting tested before attending a family or public event. Home tests are ideal for this purpose

Contacting your doctor right away to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed

Getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for